IPOB Press Release

From the Office of the Head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (world headquarters Langenfeld Germany)

Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB: ‘African Commission Moves Against Buhari’

(Dateline, Berlin, March 11, 2018):

In a landmark ruling on March 8, 2018, the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) issued a ruling against President Buhari to cease and desist from taking any “further actions” against Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and its members, pending when the Commission renders final decision on a Complaint filed on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

The ruling, which the Commission called ‘provisional measures’, emanated from a Complaint filed by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor of Adulbert Legal Services on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB on December 14, 2017.

The Complaint placed three main issues for the consideration of the Commission, to wit: Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, Operation Python Dance and its aftermaths in the Southeast of Nigeria including the military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s family home in Umuahia, and declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which reports to the African Union (AU) is a quasi-judicial body tasked with promoting and protecting human rights and collective (peoples’) rights throughout the African continent as well as interpreting the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and adjudication of individual complaints brought before the Commission against member States.

Nigeria is a member State and has also ratified the African Charter, which all together makes it subject to the jurisdiction of ACHPR.

In the ruling, the Commission also states that it has assumed jurisdiction to adjudicate the IPOB Complaint, and gave President Buhari 15 days to respond with actions he has taken to implement the provisional measures ordered by the Commission.

On a rather ominous note, the Commission wrote that if the allegations in the Complaint prove to be correct, they would amount to gross violations of the African Charter “as well as other regional and international human rights laws and standards”.

With this ruling and the expectation that Buhari is duty-bound to implement it, Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and it’s members have been vindicated, at least as far as the declaration that IPOB is a terrorist organization now appears to be on hold, until such a time the Commission has rendered its final decision.

The ruling which spanned three pages was addressed to President Buhari; and it is accompanied by another five pages of document containing analysis of the Complaint.

Going forward, we remain committed in our pursuit of justice both within and outside Nigeria. We will not relent until those responsible for the murder of hundreds of peaceful agitators and the disappearance of our leader is held to account before the comity of civilised nations.

Signed:

Mazi Chika Edoziem

Head of Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra