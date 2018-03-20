DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, on Tuesday, announced list of commissioners submitted by Governor Willie Obiano to Anambra State House of Assembly for screening and approval,with that of the immediate past commissioner for information to the government, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, missing.

247ureports.com gathered that former commissioners Dr Uju Nworgu, Anaocha LGA; Professor Kate Omenugha, Idemili South; Afam Mbanefo, Nnewi South; Mark Okoye and Ndidi Mezue from Dunukofia made the list.

Other names on the list were Arc. Michael Okonkwo, Orumba South; Obi Nwankwo, Awka South; Dr Joe Akabuike, Orumba North; Nnamdi Onukwube, Onitsha North; Christian Madubuko, Ayamelum; Uche Okafor, Oyi; Fidel Adunuba, Ihiala; Sally Mbanefo, Onitsha South; Emeka Ezenwanne, Aguata; Obiekezie Theresa Nkechi, Njikoka and Bonaventure Onyemali, Anambra West.

Reading out the list during the ASHA plenary, Tuesday, the Speaker who referred the list to the House Screening committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hartford Oseke, charged the committee to ensure they scrutinise the list for confirmation within two days.

Responding, the screening committee chairman, Hon. Oseke assured the house that the list would be ready for passage on Thursday sitting.

247ureports.com also gathered that while Dunukofia got two slots on the list, some other local governments like Awka North did not get any slot.