DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

NLC Strike Day One: Benue Witnesses Partial Compliance

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The nationwide industrial strike action embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to press home their demand of new minimum wage, on Thursday, witnessed partial compliance in Benue State.

Our correspondent who went round the city center, observed that the State and Federal secretariats in Makurdi including some commercial banks and business areas were open to business before NLC officials who went round to ensure compliance came to dispersed them.

Travelers were also seen trooping into motor parks boarding vehicles to travel to their various destinations.

A judiciary staff who didn’t want to be mentioned disclosed that she, along with other members of staff had resumed work for the day when suddenly, some officials of the NLC stormed the premises and forced the workers to leave.

However, the atmosphere in the state was calm with traffic on the streets flowing uninterruptedly, politicians were seen politicking and getting ready to their primaries coming up next week just as town service buses were plying within the town freely.

Earlier in the day, officials of the NLC also disrupted the inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank slated to begin at 10 a.m at the banks’ office complex in Makurdi.

The bank which is an offshoot of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), was billed to be inaugurated by Gov. Samuel Ortom but the guests who were already seated awaiting the governor’s arrival were surprised when suddenly labour officials stormed the place and forced the event to an abrupt end.

Addressing his members and all that were present, the state NLC Chairman, Mr Godwin Anya, said the strike would be undermined if the event was allowed to hold.

Anya urged the management of BIPC to put off the commissioning in solidarity with the union.

The National President, Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Mr Ojotu Ojema, also said that the union was quite considerate, especially with development matters as it was not anti-development.

“’We are critical stakeholders in the Benue project and should not be seen or considered otherwise,” Ojema said.

Responding, the Board Chairman of BIPC, Mr Terngu Shawon appealed to the unionists to give them few minutes to perform the inauguration but they turned it down.

Shawon explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave them three weeks to commission the bank or face withdrawal of the licence.

In spite of his entreaties, the labour officials maintained their resolve that the event be cancelled.

The event was therefore postponed indefinitely.