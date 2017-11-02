NLC To Embark On Awareness Tour In Bauchi

By Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

‎The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Bauchi State chapter has concluded arrangement to embark on tour of all the 20 Local Government Areas in the state to interact with its members of the union at the Local Governments.



Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the NLC secretariat in

Bauchi, the Chairman, Comrade Hashimu Muhammad Gital, explained that

the tour became necessary because some politicians in the state have

resorted to the use of conventional and social media platforms to

speak on workers monthly salary and gratuity of retired workers.

According to him, “The previous administration left one month salary, we embarked on

strike to press home for three months salary and we achieved that. As

at today there is no arrear of salary. The politicians should be fair to us and the state government,”

He said that the Union is also dialoguing with government to see how

the huge gratuity put at about N16 billion is be paid to retired

workers in the state. The state workforce is estimated between 95,000

and 105,00, he said adding, “ We are on verification and at the end of

the exercise, we will determine the actual number of workers in the

state”

The NLC Chairman, said that the tour would offer union the opportunity

to tell their members on their achievements, and other issues that

affect them and “how far we have gone with government concerning their

welfare”

He said: “To this end, the tour will commence on Thursday November 2,

2017 with Darazo and Misau in Cemtral zone, Zaki and Gamwa in northern

zone and Dass , Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro in Southern Zone.

“The leaderships of the affected Local Governments are hereby

requested to organize their members for the visit and interaction.

Meanwhile plans are under way to cover all other LGAs across the state

by the leadership of the organised labour in due course,” he said.

Gital dispel insinuation that of a hidden agenda for the tour,

maintaining that, “there is a vacuum and we have observed that

resolutions of SEC need to reach to the grass root. We don’t have

anything in hidden, our concern is to educate our members on their

responsibilities,” he said.

Gital who was in company with the state Chairman of Nigerian Union of

Local Government Employees (NULGE) Comrade Shehu Isa, the Chairman,

Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Comrade Mohammed Usman and

other Union leaders, expressed concern that with postings on social

media where politicians speak on unconcluded issues of salary of

workers.

In his remarks, the NULGE Chairman, Comrade Shehu Isa, expressed

gratitude to the state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar for providing the

enabling environment and allowances which enabled the union achieve

promotional examinations and promotion of staff.

“I am glad to inform that the 4000 inherited local government service

commission promotion arrears were cleared on 26th of October, 2017.

“We conducted promotional examination interview and the results is out

and almost 98 per cent of staff have passed, only two per cent failed.