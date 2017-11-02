NLC To Embark On Awareness Tour In Bauchi
By Yahaya Audu, Bauchi
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Bauchi State chapter has concluded arrangement to embark on tour of all the 20 Local Government Areas in the state to interact with its members of the union at the Local Governments.
Addressing a press conference yesterday at the NLC secretariat in
Bauchi, the Chairman, Comrade Hashimu Muhammad Gital, explained that
the tour became necessary because some politicians in the state have
resorted to the use of conventional and social media platforms to
speak on workers monthly salary and gratuity of retired workers.
According to him, “The previous administration left one month salary, we embarked on
strike to press home for three months salary and we achieved that. As
at today there is no arrear of salary. The politicians should be fair to us and the state government,”
He said that the Union is also dialoguing with government to see how
the huge gratuity put at about N16 billion is be paid to retired
workers in the state. The state workforce is estimated between 95,000
and 105,00, he said adding, “ We are on verification and at the end of
the exercise, we will determine the actual number of workers in the
state”
The NLC Chairman, said that the tour would offer union the opportunity
to tell their members on their achievements, and other issues that
affect them and “how far we have gone with government concerning their
welfare”
He said: “To this end, the tour will commence on Thursday November 2,
2017 with Darazo and Misau in Cemtral zone, Zaki and Gamwa in northern
zone and Dass , Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro in Southern Zone.
“The leaderships of the affected Local Governments are hereby
requested to organize their members for the visit and interaction.
Meanwhile plans are under way to cover all other LGAs across the state
by the leadership of the organised labour in due course,” he said.
Gital dispel insinuation that of a hidden agenda for the tour,
maintaining that, “there is a vacuum and we have observed that
resolutions of SEC need to reach to the grass root. We don’t have
anything in hidden, our concern is to educate our members on their
responsibilities,” he said.
Gital who was in company with the state Chairman of Nigerian Union of
Local Government Employees (NULGE) Comrade Shehu Isa, the Chairman,
Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Comrade Mohammed Usman and
other Union leaders, expressed concern that with postings on social
media where politicians speak on unconcluded issues of salary of
workers.
In his remarks, the NULGE Chairman, Comrade Shehu Isa, expressed
gratitude to the state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar for providing the
enabling environment and allowances which enabled the union achieve
promotional examinations and promotion of staff.
“I am glad to inform that the 4000 inherited local government service
commission promotion arrears were cleared on 26th of October, 2017.
“We conducted promotional examination interview and the results is out
and almost 98 per cent of staff have passed, only two per cent failed.