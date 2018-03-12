DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nigerian players celebrate wives, mums and partners

On Sunday, March 11 was one of those Mother’s Day dates of 2018 and a host of Nigerian players joining the rest of the work to celebrate the women in the lives.

As usual, social media played a huge role in the celebration as people took to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to celebrate the mothers in their lives.

Pulse Sports monitored a host of Nigerian players on Instagram to see them celebrating the women in the lives.

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi was full of good words for his wife with which he has two daughters, Ava and Mia.

Mikel put on two photos of Olga Diyachenko with their twin daughters and wrote; “Happy Mother’s Day my love love you so so much. Proud to have you as the mother of my two beautiful, wonderful and smartest angels.”

Super Eagles striker Aaron Samuel who just welcomed a child with his wife put up a photo of his partner and his mum. “happy Mother’s Day to lovely mom and wife,” the striker wrote alongside the photo.

Nigerian forward Nnamdi Oduamadi who plays for AC Milan put up a photo of his mother with the caption; “Paty Nnem. Slay Mama I love you forever.”

Manchester City player Chidiebere Nwakali who is on loan at Aberdeen also celebrated his mother with a photo; “Happy Mother’s Day to mother of them boys and warriors and our special @ruth_nwakali we all celebrate you today MMA you are special you are strong you are the strength of your boys we love you MMA umu Nwakali’s mummy general I love u mummy,” he wrote.

His brother, Kelechi also shared a photo of their mum; “Happy mother’s day to my lovely mom and all mothers in the world God bless you all,” the Arsenal midfielder on loan at MVV Maastricht wrote.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo shared a photo of his mum and hailed her as the ‘best mum’ in the world.

“I got the best mum in world words are not enough to express the love you have shown me right from my birth, God Almighty will surely keep and strengthen you Mamo Happy Mother’s Day,” the midfielder wrote.

Forward Moses Simon celebrated his mum and wife on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to my two world best love you both and to every mother’s in the world you all are great,” the Gent forward wrote as he shared pictures of his mum and wife.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala shared a photo of her mum also.

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo shared a photo collage of his mum, wife and his sister celebrating them for being great mothers.