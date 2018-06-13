DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nigerian Pharmacist Shoots Wife, Daughter, Self In Chicago

The dead bodies of three family members were found in a home by the police in West Suburban Chicago on Sunday.

Investigations have now revealed that the deceased were Nigerian and Camerron nationals and it was a murder-suicide carried out by the father.

Olasunkanmi Esho, a 42-year-old Nigerian pharmacist living in Chicago, was said to have shot his 33-year-old Cameroonian wife identified as Bourk Esho. Esho didn’t stop there, he also shot their 8-year-old daughter, Olivia Esho, before proceeding to shoot and kill himself.

The Darien Police Department says officers responded to a call about shots fired in a home in the 7500-block of Farmingdale Drive, and found the bodies about 1 a.m.

The couple, according to reports, are survived by their 13-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

Olivia was said to have died in her 13-year-old brother’s arms. The teenager had heard gunshots and ran to call his mother to report the incident, unaware that it was Esho that pulled the trigger on their mother.

He saw his sister bleeding and he carried her to seek help but she died in his arms.

The reason for Esho’s actions has not been ascertained