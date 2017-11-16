A Nigerian Label Is Suing Nas For Not Delivering a Good Verse
Nigerian star M.I and his label home Chocolate City are suing Queenbridge legend Nasir Jones.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in the New York State Supreme Court, Nas and Mass Appeal Records’ Ronnie Goodman are accused of ripping off Chocolate City after they’d paid the rapper $50,000 for the verse.
According to the lawsuit, back in 2013, Nas and Goodman agreed to contribute a verse to a track from M.I. The stipulations were that Nas was supposed to mention “M.I, Chocolate City, Nigeria, Queens, New York—NAS’s hometown—, Mandela, Trayvon Martin, and the struggles of Africans and African Americans” in his verse.
Nas did, in fact, deliver a verse but it didn’t mention any of the subject matter Chocolate City had asked for.
The Nigerian label requested that the Queens rapper to re-record the verse, which now three year later, has never happened despite them delivering the $50,000 payment. Hence, that’s why they’re now suing him, they mention.
It’s not all fighting words, though, as Chocolate City is very complementary to Nas in the lawsuit calling him “a highly respected lyricist in the music industry” and writing that they wanted a verse from him “because of NAS’s exceptional talent as a lyric writer.”
Unfortunately that talent and lyricism was no where to be found in the verse they got, in the eyes of Chocolate City and M.I.
Revisit M.I’s “Chairman” above.