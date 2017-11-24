“Nigerian Judiciary Impotent” – IPOB

The leadership and family members of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide condemn the continued non appearance of judges and delays of court processes involving IPOB and Nigerian Government since 2017. The system of delay tactics which Nigerian Government and her judiciary uses in handling all court cases involving IPOB since 2015 has proven that common man cannot get justice from the Nigerian Judiciary unless the presidency directs the court on what to do. Prompt dispensation of justice or otherwise is now entirely dependent on the mood of those running Aso Rock. Guilt or innocence are no longer determined by the preponderance of evidence but by the mindset of those at Aso Rock.

We wondered why Nigerian Government of APC led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari through the Attorney General of the Federation AGF has been giving instructions to the judiciary to use delay tactics in handling IPOB cases. It baffled us as to why judges presiding over IPOB cases in different courts would prefer to use adjournment or non appearance of government prosecutors to prolong the detention of Biafrans exercising their constitutional right to self determination.

A prime example of the matter remains the case of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was abducted by the Nigerian Army since the 14th September 2017 and his co-agitators like Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe who are still in prison custody for over two years now without commencement of the proper trial. All the government does is parade them before the court, on average once every two months in front of Binta Nyako, who in turn will listen to oral arguments for 1 hour and then adjourn the matter for another 6-8 weeks without regard for the welfare of the detainees and the fact that there isn’t any evidence to sustain the bogus charges. This APC government engineered approach to the dispensation of justice is crude and dangerous to the reputation of the entire judiciary in Nigeria not just the court of Justice Binta Nyako. Her court has become an accomplice in the prolonged illegal detention program of Biafra agitators under this Buhari regime. Justice Binta Nyako is now effectively an agent of government afraid to confront the reality that there is no evidence or material witness before her court to warrant the continued detention of innocent Biafrans.

It is unfortunate that Nigerian judicial commission NJC remains impotent in the face of this flagrant abuse of court process by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). Many more innocent souls are languishing in different prisons and DSS secret cells across the country. It is crystal clear to all and sundry, including the international community, that IPOB members are not involved in any crime or criminal activities since the inception of this global movement. Therefore, it’s a pity that Nigeria judiciary would allow those who committed no crime to remain in prison detention since 2015 without trial.

With the continued detention and refusal DSS to release Bright Chimezie Ishinwa since 24th June 2017 as ordered by Federal High Court in Uyo, Nigeria gives the impression that this APC administration of Buhari is militaristic not democratic. We are still wondering why the Nigerian Judicial Commission cannot summon the courage to question the DSS as to why they have refused to obey the order of the High Court to release Bright Chimezie Ishinwa. With this, we still doubt the capability of the Nigerian judiciary in protecting the citizens of this country.

The Nigerian Government should stop deceiving Nigerians that all is well in this country because they cannot continue to deceive the public all the time. We are calling on international community of judges to prevail on Nigerian Judicial Commission NJC to do the needful before it is too late.

It is very appalling that the judiciary who are supposed to be the last hope of the common man can allow themselves to be used by the executive arm of government to subvert the wheel of justice. The adjournment upon adjournment including non appearance of judges handling IPOB cases has made the people lose hope in the Nigerian judicial system.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.