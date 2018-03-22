DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nigeria Vs Poland: Time of game and where it’s showing

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Friday, March 23 face Poland in a friendly game which serves as a warm-up match ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles have kicked off preparations for the World Cup where they have been drawn in Group D with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

The Super Eagles are in Wroclaw where they will face host Poland in a friendly game. The game will be played at the Stadion Miejskim the Municipal Stadium in Wrocław.

Time of Nigeria Vs Poland

The game will kick off at 8:45 pm Nigerian time.

Where to watch

Fans in Nigeria can watch the Nigeria Vs Poland friendly game on cable television SuperSport.

Although not confirmed, there have been reports that the game will also be on terrestrial, free-to-air TV with Africa Independent Television (AIT).