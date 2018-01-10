Nigeria Security Must Stop Killings Our Youths In Rivers/Middle Belt – IPOB

We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide condemn the recent harassment and killings going on in Igweocha (Port Harcourt Rivers State) in the name of searching for those claimed to be cultists in the riverine areas of Biafraland. We also condemn the slaughter of innocent citizens by Fulani terror herdsmen in the Middle Belt.

It is troubling that Nigerian Army in collaboration with a few disgruntled and unscrupulous politicians in Rivers State and other parts of Biafraland, have taken it as a duty to expose our people, mostly our youths, to danger and unwarranted death, since the inception of this APC Government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

Primarily, the recent humiliation, killings and the level of massacre going on in Igweocha is politically motivated and orchestrated by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives especially the Army, Police and DSS, to depopulate the region of vibrant youths, the only group that is capable of checkmating marauding Fulani herdsmen.

We are still wondering why the Nigerian Government could not send soldiers to the aid of its citizens in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and other states where Fulani herdsmen are rampaging and massacring innocent citizens with impunity. We are certain that Aso Rock merely ordered the IG of Police to relocate police headquarters in Abuja to Benue to provide cover for these murderous Fulani herdsmen and help them consolidate their hold on new territories they are now occupying.

The killing of the innocent has become the norm under this present APC government led by Major General Muhammad Buhari. More shocking is the fact that world media like CNN, FOX, BBC, AL JAZEERA, NBC, ABC etc have remained conspiratorially silent on these horror shows played out in predominantly Christian towns and villages. Probably because those being killed are not Muslims. We are bombarded daily with news about the suffering of Rohingya people and threats of economic and military sanctions against Myanmar but something far more sinister is happening in Nigeria and especially Biafraland with no iota of coverage from leading media houses around the world because those being killed in Nigeria are non Muslims. Only when Muslim populations are affected do we see international condemnations and sanctions.

If the Nigerian government and her security agencies are sincere about tackling the menace of murderous Fulani herdsmen, they must also deploy their soldiers to Benue and Taraba States with the same shoot at sight order they readily apply against peaceful Biafra agitators.

It is understandable to all that the recent gangland style execution of those coming back from Cross River State on new year’s day was masterminded by Fulani herdsmen and rogue security operatives in order to give local youths a bad name to hang them, which is now happening. The world must wake up to the threat that Fulani terror herdsmen represent before it’s too late.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.