By Nedum Noble

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has thrown his weight on the call for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying that would only guarantee peace and progress of the country.

He said the restructuring of the country was more important than 2019 election, adding that there was no more time to waste.

Iwuanyanwu spoke as guest lecturer in ‘Restructuring Education in Nigeria to meet the Economic and Social Challenges’ at the maiden public lecture of the Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State.

The elder statesman also regretted the failure of the education sector in the country, urging the federal government to set up a tribunal to try fake certificates in schools.

“Our educational system as conceived in the past was white collar job oriented, our current educational curriculum does not balance theoretical training with requisite skill acquisition to make graduates self reliant.

“It is clear that there is immediate and urgent need to restructure our education system if it must fulfill the basic goal and objectives of a good educational system in modern world,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Joseph Ahaneku, argued that contemporary Nigeria would appear to be in firm grips of a miasma of crises, social, economic and security, manifesting in high unemployment, particularly among the youths, poverty, pervasive corruption, inequity, disease, ethno -religious bigotry and militancy, terrorism among others.

Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was at the event, honoured as the education friendly Governor of the year by the faculty.

He was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Science and technology, Prof Nkechi Obiekezie.