Nigeria Police Officer Slaps Student, Causes Chaos In Muhsin

By Abideen Muhammed

The Nigeria police of area ‘D’ Muhsin clashed with some set of

Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education students union members right

in front of their station on Thursday, 10th May, 2018 at about

11:30AM.

The clash was as a result of the police officers using their van to

block the road instead of entering their station. One of the students

of AOCOED travelling to TASUED for South – West parliamentary summit

angrily asked the police to leave the road. ‘Please let us pass, we

are in a haste’, an eyewitness told our correspondent.

Following the statement, Inspector Olaleye Micheal was reported to

have left the van just to slapped the student who identified himself

as Prince Azeez Bashiru. It was the slap that triggered others

students in the bus to fight the officers in the van before one of

them removed an ‘officer cap’ and two students were arrested.

A student in the van, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they

we won’t have retaliated if we knew earlier that we are beside their

police station.

While revealing that two students were arrested for their strong

involvement in the clash, the speaker of the union, Rt. Hon. Musodiq

said those of us remaining made several efforts to resolve it. We

called our Dean, DOP of Ijanikin (the station close to AOCOED) and

others to help us. In fact, I had to call my dad who is a legal

practitioner when they transferred them to OLOSAN because then court

seem inevitable.

‘At a time, they said we should go and call our lawyer. They charged

them with three offences which is we can’t deny some but they never

included slapping a student first. They threatened the two students

with jail in which one was grieving but the other was not. But we

thank God, they were released about 7:00PM since 11:30AM without

collecting a dime’.

‘I thank our neighbouring school that stood with us especially

OCEANOGRAPHY, LASPOTECH among others. The area commander of the

station also showed us a fatherly attitude by advising us and

releasing them’.

When the students arrested were asked to narrate their experience,

Azeez Bashiru said, ‘I have really learnt today – I know struggle is

not easy and there is no justice in our land. They beat me mercilessly

in the station when I was shouting ‘injustice’ while my friend was

just crying and begging’. They transferred us to one man in OLOSAN

police station and detain us in crime department or so’.

The other student, Adedokun A’baqi was just thanking God that they

were released ‘since my childhood, I have never been to police station

before. This is my first experience and it was brutal. I can forget

today till my last breath’.

The students, however , claimed that the officer with ‘Adelaja O’ on

his badge who is also involved in the clash lit a cigarette and smoke

in front of their station while we were begging to release our

students.