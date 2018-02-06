Nigeria Police Force Declares IBB Spokesman Wanted
PRESS RELEASE
The Inspector General of Police has ordered the immediate arrest of
Kashim Afegbua for making false statements, injurious falsehood,
defamation of character and for act capable of Inciting PUBLIC
disturbance throughout the country.
He is therefore declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force and
should report at the nearest Police Station anywhere he is in the
country.
CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS