Nigeria Police Force Declares IBB Spokesman Wanted

The Inspector General of Police has ordered the immediate arrest of

Kashim Afegbua for making false statements, injurious falsehood,

defamation of character and for act capable of Inciting PUBLIC

disturbance throughout the country.

He is therefore declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force and

should report at the nearest Police Station anywhere he is in the

country.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS