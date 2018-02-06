Published On: Tue, Feb 6th, 2018

Nigeria Police Force Declares IBB Spokesman Wanted

PRESS RELEASE

The Inspector General of Police has ordered the immediate arrest of
Kashim Afegbua for making false statements, injurious falsehood,
defamation of character and for act capable of Inciting PUBLIC
disturbance throughout the country.

He is therefore declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force and
should report at the nearest Police Station anywhere he is in the
country.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS

