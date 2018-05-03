DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Enugu State Police Command has successfully destroyed 15 unexploded civil war bombs on the outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu.

Mr Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, however, thanked the residents of the state for their cooperation while the exercise lasted for two days.

He said that the exercise was carried out by the operatives of Explosive Ordinance Department, EOD, of the command in a hitch-free manner.

“The command wish to inform members of the public that its bombs demolition conducted between April 25 and April 26 in Enugu was successful.

“Within the demolition period, the civil war left-over bombs of various calibres recovered during farming, building and road constructions were successfully demolished by the operatives of EOD of the command without any adverse report.

“The operatives of the EOD also rendered safe and secured the general area used for the exercise,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the command on April 24 advised residents of the state not to panic as its EOD personnel carry out demolition of unexploded explosives (bombs) recovered in the state from 2016 to date at Nsude/Udi axis on the outskirt of the state.