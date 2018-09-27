DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nigeria Medical Association Bauchi Rejects Labor Strike

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Bauchi State branch has said it is not involved in the Nigeria Labor Congress nationwide strike which began Thursday 2018.

Chairman, Bauchi state NMA Dr Lamara Dottijo said in an interview with reporters in Bauchi.

He disclosed that “NMA is not part of NLC, our members will not participate in the ongoing strike organized by Nigeria labor congress”-

“Our members are not participating in the Nationwide Strike embarked upon by NLC because we are not part of them”.

“Besides, we will not allow hospitals across the state to be shut down, there are pressing health issues with citizens,”

Dottijo also announced that his members are available for consultations at all the health facilities within the state.

“NMA wishes to inform the public especially our esteemed patients that doctors are not on strike and would be available for consultation at all the health facilities in the state”.

“We call on management of all hospitals to support doctors as they continue to render services to the patients, by ensuring safety of doctors, access to equipment and clinic offices”.

“We urge all our members across the state to continue to render selfless services to our patients in spite of the ongoing industrial action by other health workers in the state,” he stated.

But appealed to the Federal Government and the Labor Congress to come to agreeable terms and settle their problems amicably for the interest of the people.

“We are calling on government to tow the path of truth and call ‘a spade a spade, bring to an end of these unnecessary strikes.

247ureports’ investigation revealed that most hospitals in the state capital had their staffs attending to patients.

At Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi and Bauchi state Specialist Hospital normal activities were in place.

Chairman of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) Bauchi State informed that the Union is in support of the strike.

“Our members are participating in the NLC Strike so we are on strike until we hear from the leadership of the Labor Congress”.

NLC chairman in Bauchi State, Comrade Hashimu Gital, when contacted, described the strike as successful in the state.

“There is compliance by workers in the state, the workers had all stayed back in there houses to comply with our directives”.

He also said NLC decided to embark on the strike to push for the demands of Nigerian workers ‎on the new minimum wage and better welfare.