Nigeria To Erect Oil Refinery Inside Niger Republic Border

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the Buhari led administration has signed an agreement with the Republic of Niger for the construction of a refinery in the border town between the Republic of Niger and Katsina State, Nigeria and a crude oil pipeline from the Republic of Niger to the new refinery.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu led the Nigeria’s delegation to the Republic of Niger, to discuss a definite agreement for the design and construction of a new refinery to be strategically located at a border town between Nigeria and Niger.

Yesterday, the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu met with the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou and the Energy Minister of the Republic of Niger, Mr. Foumakoye Gado.

Supposedly, mutually beneficial agreement was reached for the construction of a refinery in the border town between the Republic of Niger & Katsina, Nigeria and a crude oil pipeline from the Republic of Niger to the new refinery.

According to a message from the Minister of State Ibe Kachikwu twitter handle, he wrote, “In line with the commitment to collaboratively work across the region to ensure definitive solutions to sector challenges, I thank the President of Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou and my Energy counterpart, Foumakoye Gado for acceding to this mutually beneficial agreement. Bilateral/technical agreements to be signed in coming days.”

Presently, Nigeria has four refineries, two in Port Harcourt (PHRC), and one each in Kaduna (KRPC) and Warri (WRPC). The refineries have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 bpd. A comprehensive network of pipelines and depots strategically located throughout Nigeria.

According to NNPC, the PHRC is made up of two refineries, located at Alesa Eleme near Port Harcourt with a jetty (for product import and export). The jetty is located 7.5km away from the refinery complex. In 1983, the Port Harcourt refinery with 60,000 bpsd name plate CDU capacity and the tankage facilities were acquired by NNPC from SHELL. Subsequently, a new 150,000 bpsd export refinery was built in 1988 and commissioned in 1989. Therefore, the current combined installed capacity of PHRC is 210,000 bpsd.

The installed capacities of KRPC and WRPC are 110,000 bpsd and 125,000 bpsd respectively.

Unfortunately, all Nigeria’s refineries are currently operating at below 30% the installed capacity.