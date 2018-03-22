DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nigeria Can Beat Poland Without Mikel – Moses Simon

Belgium-based attacker Moses Simon insists the Super Eagles will miss the services of Mikel Obi in Friday’s friendly fixture against Poland in Wroclaw.

Both teams are preparing ahead of the World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15, and they will have the majority of their stars on parade at the Municipal Stadium.

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses, Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi, Leicester City midfield star Wilfred Ndidi, China-based forward Odion Ighalo and Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho at the Eagles’ camp at Radisson Blu Hotel in Wroclaw ahead of the clash.

Poland coach Adam Nawalka has in his arsenal Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczeshny, Borussia Dortmund right-back Lukasz Piszczek, West Brom midfielder Grzegogz Krychowiak and Monaco centre-back Kamil Glik.

The Nigeria Football Federation said on Tuesday Tianjin Teda star Mikel had been trying to renew his work permit in China and would likely miss Friday’s game.

“We all had been hoping that the renewal would come in good time for him to fly to Poland. As it is now, it is not likely that he would make the trip,” thenff.com quoted administrator of the national team Dayo Enebi as saying.

The NFF ruled out injured Las Palmas midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and Zamalek star Junior Ajayi from the Wroclaw clash.

However, Gent star Simon, who was sidelined for months after damaging his ankle ligaments in January, said the Eagles would still show their class despite Mikel’s absence.

“First, I want to say it’s an honour to represent my country again after missing the last round of matches due to injury and I will always give my best when called upon by the coach,” the 22-year-old, who has scored five league goals for the Buffalos so far this season, was quoted by AOIFootball.com as saying on Wednesday.

“The spirit of the team is high and everyone is hungry to play and show what he has. We all know we will miss the captain (Mikel) and I’m sure the rest of us will play well and cover for his absence.”

He added, “We have great players on the wings like Moses, Musa and Iwobi. They all have the ability to hurt any team in the world, so if the coach decides that we attack through the flanks, I am confident we can hurt our opponents.

“But I’m always ready because that’s what I am here for and I will do my best and I believe anyone the coach chooses is equal to the task and with teamwork and determination, we can overcome them.”