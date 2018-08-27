DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Niger Delta Militants Threatens To Resume Bombings

A coalition of Niger Delta militants has threatened fresh bombings in the region if the country is not restructured.

A statement signed by the leader of the Niger Delta Watchdogs, Mr John Duku, in Uyo on at the weekend, noted that the threat became necessary following “anti-democratic actions” by the federal government.

He said, “After carefully studying the recent political development in Nigeria in general and the Niger Delta in particular, the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators hereby wishes to state as follows:

“We hereby condemn the recent freezing of the Akwa Ibom State Government Account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and we view it as an act of intimidation by the agent of the Federal Government and the APC in order to weaken the smooth running of government in the Niger Delta state.

“We hereby warn the EFCC and other agents of government to desist from this act of official recklessness and breach of the constitution.

“The action of the EFCC and the Federal Government is against the laid-down procedure of investigation stipulated in the EFCC Acts; the EFCC has no right or basis whatsoever to freeze any state government account.

“Doing so against the Akwa Ibom State Government is therefore a calculated attempt to cripple the activities of the state government, label its officials as corrupt and punish the innocent people of Akwa Ibom State.

“From all indications, the attack is not on Governor Udom Emmanuel but on the good people of the state because of the personal hatred the APC-led government has for the people of the state in particular and the Niger Delta as a whole.

“We want to ask, why is it that EFCC singles out opposition states like Akwa Ibom and Benue states for this unjust act? Why are they not seeing the glaring corruption perpetrated by other state governors and other APC states?”

The statement also condemned the threat issued by Miyetti Allah against Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“We hereby condemn the recent anti-Saraki threat by Miyetti Allah leaders and describe it as treasonable.

“We also warn that any further attempt to attack or forcefully remove the Senate President from office shall be met with stiff resistance from the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators and we promise that all business activities in the Niger Delta shall be completely shut down,” it added.

