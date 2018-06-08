DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Niger Delta Group Gives Oil Company Ultimatum

The Niger Delta Activists Forum has given Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) two weeks to meet the demands of host communities or face disruption of its operations.

The forum, in a statement in Abuja by its Convener, Mr Success Jack, said it gave the ultimatum to the company after consultations with over 120 community-based organisations, leaders and youth groups in the region.

It said that the company had disregarded and disrespected the people of the region and had no regard for extant laws and institutions in the country.

The group noted that the 2014/2015 NAOC host communities’ junior production technicians’ recruitment, which was in line with extant industry laws, was a right granted to host communities and not a privilege.

It, therefore, asked that NAOC should induct and integrate the successful applicants within a fortnight.

According to it, the divisive conducts of NAOC are a direct assault on the economic well-being of Niger Delta people and a monumental affront on community and national security.

It recalled that NAOC at different arbitration fora, admitted to deliberate failure in complying with laid down rules and had refused to correct such wrongs.

´´Failure on the part of NAOC to comply with the fourteen days ultimatum given, we shall commence total and complete shutdown of all NAOC flow stations and oil production facilities within our communities,´´ the group said.

This, it explained, had become unavoidable having explored all options of dialogue but constantly frustrated by NAOC.

It called on all Niger Delta people to boycott NAOC products and severe dealings with it at the end of the ultimatum.

The group thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Not-Too-Young-to-Run Bill, saying it was historic achievement.

According to it, the law is geared toward youth empowerment and inclusion, not even the worst of onslaughts from anti-youth agents can reverse it.