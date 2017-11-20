Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Condemn Killings In Warri South West LGA, Urges Gov. Okowa To Intervene
Following the purported unprovoked attack on Ogbe-Ijoh-Isaba community
in Warri South West local government area of Delta state by youths
from Aladja, a neighbouring Urhobo community Thursday 16th Nov 2017,
where one notable Ijaw youths were one Mr Ebi Tontimi was reportedly
beheaded by the assailants, the Niger Delta Ex-Agitators’ for Peace
Organization (NDEPO) has called on the Delta state governor, Arthur
Okowa Ifeanyi to intervene to discourage such dastardly acts, adding
that the senseless killings do not portray the state government in
good light as would-be investors may be scared to come to the area.
Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Country Coordinator of
Niger Delta Ex-Agitators for Peace Organization, Comrade Ambassador
George Sinclair expressed worry that such unwarranted and senseless
killings in the local government area, speaks volume of the high level
insecurity in the state, particularly in Warri South West local
government area, saying that if the ugly trend is allowed to continue
without meaningful and visible government’s intervention, the
insecurity level may degenerate to a point where there could be
reprisal attacks that could lead to a full scale inter community war.
He therefore called on the state governor to immediately set a
judicial commission of enquiry to investigate the remote cause of the
unprovoked invasion of the community to quickly to stop the killings
and resolve the crisis, lamenting that it was appalling to hear of a
neighboring community invading a sister community to the point of even
beheading two enterprising young men in broad day light.
The ex-agitators leader who is also a peace Ambassador described the
incident as a surprise attack on the collective sensibilities of the
people, blamed the Delta state government for its insensitivity over
the protracted inter community crisis that has been going on for a
while without any noticeable intervention from either the state
governor or the Delta State House of Assembly.