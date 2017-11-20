Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Condemn Killings In Warri South West LGA, Urges Gov. Okowa To Intervene

Following the purported unprovoked attack on Ogbe-Ijoh-Isaba community

in Warri South West local government area of Delta state by youths

from Aladja, a neighbouring Urhobo community Thursday 16th Nov 2017,

where one notable Ijaw youths were one Mr Ebi Tontimi was reportedly

beheaded by the assailants, the Niger Delta Ex-Agitators’ for Peace

Organization (NDEPO) has called on the Delta state governor, Arthur

Okowa Ifeanyi to intervene to discourage such dastardly acts, adding

that the senseless killings do not portray the state government in

good light as would-be investors may be scared to come to the area.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the Country Coordinator of

Niger Delta Ex-Agitators for Peace Organization, Comrade Ambassador

George Sinclair expressed worry that such unwarranted and senseless

killings in the local government area, speaks volume of the high level

insecurity in the state, particularly in Warri South West local

government area, saying that if the ugly trend is allowed to continue

without meaningful and visible government’s intervention, the

insecurity level may degenerate to a point where there could be

reprisal attacks that could lead to a full scale inter community war.

He therefore called on the state governor to immediately set a

judicial commission of enquiry to investigate the remote cause of the

unprovoked invasion of the community to quickly to stop the killings

and resolve the crisis, lamenting that it was appalling to hear of a

neighboring community invading a sister community to the point of even

beheading two enterprising young men in broad day light.

The ex-agitators leader who is also a peace Ambassador described the

incident as a surprise attack on the collective sensibilities of the

people, blamed the Delta state government for its insensitivity over

the protracted inter community crisis that has been going on for a

while without any noticeable intervention from either the state

governor or the Delta State House of Assembly.