NHIS Accredits 8, Health Facilities Delists 4 In Bauchi

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

In its bid to scale up qualitative and affordable health care coverage and enforce standard, compliance and discipline, the Management of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has accredited four new health care facilities.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Sani Garba Affa Bauchi State Coordinator NHIS and copy made available to 247ureports.com.

He said the aim of the accreditation of more health facilities was to provide primary and secondary services health services closed the people.

According to him, “this brings the number of NHIS-accredited facilities to 53 in Bauchi State from 49 as at July/August, 2018.

The newly accredited HCF are; 261 Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital, Nagari Medical Clinic Laboratory and Maternity and As-Salam Hospital all in Bauchi and Katagum Medical Centre, Azare.

Affa explained that “The Scheme has also accredited four existing health care facilities for the provision of additional secondary services in key areas of health care needs to complement the range of services being offered earlier and these are; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital, Reeme Medicare Nigeria Limited all in Bauchi and the Federal Medical Centre, Azare”.

In the same vein, the Scheme has delisted four health care facilities over poor performance and non-adherence to the minimum standard required. The facilities are; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Health Centre, Peoples Clinic Ltd, Alwadata Consultants Hospital and Under 5 Health Centre all in Bauchi.

The action followed the recent assessment of NHIS programmes in health care facilities in the country.

The Scheme wishes to inform all stakeholders that the exercise of cleansing the Scheme’s programmes will continue and warn against violation of its Operational Guidelines.