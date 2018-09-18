DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

NGO Rehabilitates 300 Sara Suka Drug Addicted Youths In Bauchi

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

The Center for Juvenile Delinquency Awareness in Nigeria a Non-Government Organisation NGO has rehabilitated over 300 youths Bauchi State who were addicted to drugs, Sara Suka thuggery and have now become peace ambassadors.

Proprietor of the NGO Hajiya Halima Baba Ahmad stated this at a ceremony after the youths have completed undergoing training and rehabilitation in Bauchi. Tagged “Rehabilitation Programme on youth delinquency and drug abuse”

Halima said the youth have denounced, Sara Suka, social vices, theft , thuggery and taking of hard substances.

She said “We started transforming and rehabilitation of youths more than two decade. So far, we have been able to transform and rehabilitates hundreds of youths by regular attending the classes for rehabilitation programmes We are convinced all members of a deadly Sara Suka killer group, who denounced their evil acts and have become peace ambassadors in their respective communities”

Halima explained that some the repented persons they don’t want to show their identity for fear of being arrest by security agencies and others want to avoid stigmatization, But I can assure you that this youth has totally changed their ways and are now good citizens and ambassadors of peace’.

She said “It might also interest you to note that some of them have vocational skills, we returned many of them to schools and even those ones we are going to engage them in religious studies some will be trained on how to pass their senior secondary School Exams, while others are about to complete diploma, they will be trained and we had already appointed one person in each community that will register them for the programme to enable them learn and contribute to the nation building.”

Various speakers at the occasioned advised the repented persons not to go back to bad morals and continue to be good citizens that their parent’s society and society will be proud of them

They noted that the increasing cases of crime among youth, particularly youth restiveness was due to influence of drugs and advised them to be wary of bad behaviors.

Speaking in separate interview, a traditional ruler and ward head of Gwallaga Mallam Dandada Ahmadu said if youth restiveness was not properly checked and addressed, violent conflicts would remain unabated in most parts of the country.

Ahmadu tasked Parents and government to take charge of issues of addressing youth restiveness from peace actors, saying this will assist a great deal in curbing civil unrest.

He advised the repentance youths to be of good behavior and become good citizens.