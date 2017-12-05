NFF to unveil Eagles’ World Cup plans Dec 11

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will on Monday 11 December reveal the itinerary of the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup in Russia next year.

This much was revealed to AOIFootball.com by a member of the football body in Abuja, who said the Glass House was waiting for the World Cup draw which took place last Friday before deciding on where the team will camp and the friendly matches they will engage in.

It is understood that Super Eagles’ Coach Gernot Rohr favours a friendly match with Serbia in preparation for the Croatia game, whilst also hoping the team can play against England or another European team in preparation for the World Cup.

The NFF are expected to announce the buildup games of the team, as well as travel and camping arrangements after they settled all issues regarding bonuses and players’ allowances.

Nigeria will be appearing at its sixth World Cup and will hope to surpass previous best outings of a round of 16 by at least reaching the quarterfinals.