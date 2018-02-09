DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nigerian Breweries Plc, brewers of Star Lager and Amstel Malta, have officially signed a partnership deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The deal which was signed on Friday in Lagos, was confirmed on Star Nigeria’s verified Twitter handle.

According to details of the partnership, it is a five-year deal worth N2.2 billion.

Also, Star Lager becomes the official beer sponsor of the Super Eagles to this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Present at the signing ceremony were NFF President Amaju Pinnick, NFF First Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF Second Vice President and League Management Company Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and top officials of Nigeria Breweries.

Nigerian Breweries become the latest addition to a growing list to sign partnership deals with the NFF.

“We made history today as we began a budding Partnership with the NFF and National Football teams. Star will be the official beer sponsor of the Super Eagles to FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia,” Star Nigeria tweeted on Friday.

Other companies who have gone into partnership with the NFF include Coca-Cola, Wapic Insurance and PayPorte.

Source: https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/nff-nigerian-breweries-sign-five-year-n2-2bn-partnership-deal/