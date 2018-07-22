DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Neymar: Brazil’s World Cup Exit Left Me In Mourning

Brazil forward Neymar said he “didn’t want to see a ball” or watch any of the remaining World Cup matches after his side’s quarter-final defeat by Belgium.

“I was in mourning, I was really sad, but sadness passes,” the Paris St-Germain player said.

“I have my son, my family, my friends and they don’t want to see me moping around.”

The 26-year-old also called reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid “all speculation”.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record £200m from Barcelona last summer and scored 28 goals in all competitions as the French side completed a domestic treble.

The Brazilian was criticised for play-acting after being fouled at the World Cup but says he should have been better protected by referees.

“People were faster to criticise the one being fouled than the one doing the fouling,” Neymar told AFP.

“I went to the World Cup to play, to beat the opposition, not to get kicked. The criticism of me was exaggerated, but I’m a big boy, I’m used to dealing with this kind of thing.

“I can’t be the referee and play at the same time, but there are times I wish I could.”