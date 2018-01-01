By Adenike Lucas

The Acting Chair of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, has been accused of diverting staff salaries to other projects.

Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, whose nomination as the fourth substantive chairman of the EFCC was rejected, refuses to change from his ‘Corruption and Impunity’ perpetrated at the Agency, despite several petitions to the President and NASS Senate.

Recent information at the disposal of DENISAURUS News, revealed that Mr Magu had a serious war of words with the EFCC Management, over attempt to divert agency’s funds using false claims of project at the new uncompleted headquarters.

According to our source, Mr Magu whose several atrocities has been documented on this news website, has refused to bulge from his illegitimate ways. Owing to this fact, the anti-graft boss believes no one has the guts to remove him from office. Despite report from the Department of State Services, DSS and more exposé by DENISAURUS News alongside other news media sites, the corrupt officer remains in office.

Mr Magu, over the week was alleged to have brought up his usual “Power Drunk” and bullying behaviour when he decided to use anti-graft agency’s funds meant for staff allowances, to fund the project at the ongoing EFCC office headquarters illegally.

DENISAURUS News gathered that the entire management advised Mr Magu that such is not proper.

Conversation between one management staff and the Borno born anti-graft boss was overhead by junior staff.

Sources spoke to this newspaper exclusively on the telephone to inform readers of the latest inappropriate act of their boss.

Mr Magu has always acted single-handedly without consulting the management of the Commission, a staff said, insisting that even Mr Magu does, it is only to portray himself as a listening boss.

“The intent is a sordid one.”

However, on this case, Mr Magu was advised by the management to pay staff their allowances, since that is the overhead the funds were meant for. Otherwise, it was gathered that they all asked the anti-graft boss to return the money to the Federal Government coffers.

This scenario, has further exposed Mr Magu of not having the interest of the EFCC at heart, neither does the anti-graft boss have the zeal to boost the enthusiasm of staff members, towards making the corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari administration a success.

Meanwhile, our source revealed that, Mr Magu had wanted to divert the fund to the EFCC headquarters under construction, so as to make it easy for him to get kick-back through the backdoor.

“What an unfortunate anti-graft Boss the EFCC had ever had,” intoned the source.

Staff members petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate last month because Mr Magu was embezzling funds from the Commission. Their petition is yet to be read in the house.

Many would still be in doubt over the report which the DSS wrote about Mr Magu. The secret police had reported that the anti-graft boss had failed an “integrity test” and would be a “liability on the anti-graft war” of the present government. This was quite apt and factual, if only most Nigerians can be objective and stop believing Mr Magu on his antics of “corruption is fighting back.”

It is time for President Buhari administration to review all the resolutions, reports, exposé and others against Mr Magu, in order to give the anti-graft War a new face and strategy.

DENISAURUS News tried to contact the EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren for a confirmation of the said altercation, but due to our steadfastness in exposing atrocities of Mr Magu, our calls and texts no longer get response or reply.