New Radio Station Launched In Nigeria

MAX FM replaced Continental FM in a transition at 10pm on Friday night. Radio Continental launched its first transmission on the frequency in 2005. The radio station was called Link FM before it was changed to Unity 102.3 FM.

“Earlier this year I promised our audience and advertisers that we would embark on an aggressive plan to improve programming and content across all platforms to boost ratings and increase revenue. The launch of 102.3 Max FM is further proof of our intent,” TVC Communications CEO Andrew Hanlon said.

“Max FM is just part of our story of continued heavy investment in TV and radio programming services, which we believe will attract greater audiences and propel our stations to the top of advertiser schedules.”

The new station will feature content aimed at a demographic between the ages of 15 and 34. Hanlon promised that the station would deliver hits to the young people of Nigeria. A Max FM statement said the station would have the “biggest and most attractive giveaways on radio”.

Murphy Ijemba, Shine Begho and Radio Continental favourite Wale Pow Pow Pow will present the programming on the new station.

“Our young work force came up with the name Max FM and we intend to hit the ground running. Every time a listener tunes in, we guarantee they’ll hear a new hit song on the station,” Hanlon said, adding that the station was upgraded with a new playlist system and enhanced signal quality.