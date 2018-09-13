DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

New Minimum Wage: Unions Back NLC On 14 Days Ultimatum

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees, (AUPCTRE), has backed the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, on the 14 days ultimatum given to the federal government to implement the new minimum wage.

The Union has vowed that if at the end of the 14 days, the federal government fails to implement it, they will be all out to shut down the country.

Speaking at the North Central Zonal Council Meeting of the Union, the National President, Mr Anthony Benjamin said the body language of the federal government suggests that they font wan to give Nigerians minimum wage.

“This is unacceptable and we will support NLC to ensure that they give in else we will come out enmasse to do whatever the NLC will direct I to do”.

He said the work of trade union is not a joke but a job to speak for many voiceless unions saying this administration is determined to put this union in its footing and we can not relent on that

He advised zonal and state and local leaderships to work in accordance to the policies of the union and to also sensitize the people, especially, at the grassroot change the way they vote so that only credible and sincere candidates are returned come 2019.

“We are tired of politicians over the years making us promises that are fake and when they get elected,they keep the people in abject poverty only to return during election to offer us N1000. The people must be told never to sell their votes again”.

“Beside minimum wage, increase in fuel price is another issue testing our patience. We have to fight back and this is the time. This country belongs to all of us and not some few individuals. We are with NLC on this 14days, if APC government refises to implement it, we will close down the nation”, Benjamin said.

He also appeal to members of the union to deliberate and come out with reasonable resolutions to move the union forward.

The Zonal Chairman, Shaba Yahaya and State Chairman, Mr Aloysius Umaja said the council is seriously concerned and worried over the current state of affairs un the country particularly as it bothers on industrial relations.

They said the high wave of casualization, outsourcing and total neglect of governmental infrastructure in the face of unemployment among other social services provide no single good for labour but bleak and uncertain future.

“Therefore, we wish to appeal to the government at all levels to take urgent step towards saving the near collapse and ailing civil service”,Umaja said.