New Generation Record Labels Are Funded By Yahoo Boys – Dbanj

Former member of defunct mo’hits crew and DB records boss, Dbanj has spilled the beans on how illegal money are being used to invest in music business in Nigeria.

As one of the panelist at the ongoing 2018 social media week, Dbanj spoke extensively on the topic, ‘Changing The Game: Artistes As Leaders’. He said most record label owners are operating blindly as they know nothing about music.

While speaking on the challenges facing Nigerian Music Industry, Dbanj said;

“Most of the new generation record labels are founded by Yahoo boys. You must understand first, why are you coming into music. “Nigerian artistes need a lot of capacity building. It is only in Nigeria that the owner of a record label doesn’t know anything about music.”

On branding and how he got to the music business, Dbanj said;