September 19, 2018

Press Statement

NECO Allegation: PDP Cautions Police to Stop Acting APC Script

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Police to desist

from acting the script of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against

its governorship candidate in the September 22, Osun State governorship

election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

PDP describes the latest twist in the Adeleke Certificate circus,

leading to laughable trumped-up charges by the Police, as horrible,

nauseating and displeasing.

The party says the sudden realisation of allegations that Adeleke was

involved in a National Examination Council (NECO) exam malpractice in

2017, as well as his subsequent invitation by the police, barely two

days before the governorship election, is a ploy by the APC to distract

the PDP candidate and if possible, put him out of circulation before and

during the election.

While the PDP is in no way against any legitimate effort by any security

agency in the discharge of its duties, we totally reject this

unrelenting attempt to use trumped up charges to take down our

candidate, simply because the APC has realized that he is coasting to

victory.

Perhaps, the police needs to be educated that the West African

Examination Council (WAEC) has already confirmed that Senator Adeleke

wrote his WAEC examination in 1981, thus ending the earlier unnecessary

controversy about his WAEC status.

Moreover, this is the same police that have not been able to invite the

disgraced erstwhile minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, who confessed to

having a forged NYSC Exemption Certificate or the Special Assistant to

the President on Prosecution and Chairman of the Special Investigative

Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, whose

certificate, WAEC openly told the National Assembly, is fake.

Moreso, there are several leaders in APC, whose certificates have been

questioned and which the Police have not considered it needful to

conduct the littlest investigation.

The PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police to protect the

integrity of the Force by immediately calling his officers hounding

Senator Adeleke to order.

The issue of who becomes the governor of Osun state resides with the

people of Osun and nothing should be allowed to disrupt the peaceful

conduct of the election.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary