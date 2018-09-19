NECO Allegation: PDP Cautions Police To Stop Acting APC Script
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Police to desist
from acting the script of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against
its governorship candidate in the September 22, Osun State governorship
election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
PDP describes the latest twist in the Adeleke Certificate circus,
leading to laughable trumped-up charges by the Police, as horrible,
nauseating and displeasing.
The party says the sudden realisation of allegations that Adeleke was
involved in a National Examination Council (NECO) exam malpractice in
2017, as well as his subsequent invitation by the police, barely two
days before the governorship election, is a ploy by the APC to distract
the PDP candidate and if possible, put him out of circulation before and
during the election.
While the PDP is in no way against any legitimate effort by any security
agency in the discharge of its duties, we totally reject this
unrelenting attempt to use trumped up charges to take down our
candidate, simply because the APC has realized that he is coasting to
victory.
Perhaps, the police needs to be educated that the West African
Examination Council (WAEC) has already confirmed that Senator Adeleke
wrote his WAEC examination in 1981, thus ending the earlier unnecessary
controversy about his WAEC status.
Moreover, this is the same police that have not been able to invite the
disgraced erstwhile minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, who confessed to
having a forged NYSC Exemption Certificate or the Special Assistant to
the President on Prosecution and Chairman of the Special Investigative
Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, whose
certificate, WAEC openly told the National Assembly, is fake.
Moreso, there are several leaders in APC, whose certificates have been
questioned and which the Police have not considered it needful to
conduct the littlest investigation.
The PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police to protect the
integrity of the Force by immediately calling his officers hounding
Senator Adeleke to order.
The issue of who becomes the governor of Osun state resides with the
people of Osun and nothing should be allowed to disrupt the peaceful
conduct of the election.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary