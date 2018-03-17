DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ndubuisi Okosieme: EPL Stars Will Wreck Argentina

Barely 90 days to the commencement of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, a former Super Eagles winger, Ndubuisi Okosieme, has said that the England-based Nigeria internationals are capable of destroying Nigeria’s group opponents at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former winger strongly believes Chelsea FC star Victor Moses of Chelsea, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City will be too hot for Argentina, Iceland and Croatia to handle.

He said the players had been in good form for their clubs in Europe and he is very happy they ususally translate that to better performances anytime they represent Nigeria. He said although the Argentines and the Europeans have top quality players in their fold, the Nigerian stars, especially those plying their trade in the English Premier League, could hold their own against any opponents.

Okosieme said the coach demonstrated his seriousness for the task ahead with the 28-man list he released recently for the Poland, Serbia international friendlies, slated for March 23 and 27.

“I must confess to you that Rohr is doing very well,” he told Saturday Telegraph. “I went through the 28-man list that he just released for the two international friendlies and I concluded that Eagles mean business. I’m very happy with the current form of four of our players in top clubs in England. I see Moses, Iwobi, Iheanacho and Ndidi as players that will give Argentina and Croatia trouble. They will be too hot for our opponents to handle. Looking at the young crops of talented players we have in that list, Eagles will do wonders in Russia.”

The ex-international applauded the coach for his commitment and the success recorded so far, adding that playing top-class international friendly games will boost the players’ readiness for the World Cup proper.

He said the Eagles must step to the plate at the Mundial and make the investment of the government, the Nigeria Football Federation and their teeming fans count when the tournament gets underway in Russia in June.

“Playing Grade A friendly matches will ginger the players, because the World Cup is not tea and butter thing, for you to appear in the tournament means that you have to prove your worth. So, as the Eagles tackle Poland and Serbia in friendly games, it is good for Nigeria, and also a morale- booster for the players and the coaches,” he added.