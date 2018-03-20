DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

NDLEA Seizes 24,000 Bottles of Cough Syrups in Katsina

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Katsina Command has arrested Six suspected drug peddlers in connection to a seized trailer loaded with 24,000 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.

Some of those arrested include Christian Chukwuma alleged to be a sells man and Obiora Chukwuma, who is the manager of Sunglow Equity Nigeria Ltd. Other names are however withheld for reasons best known to the command.

Speaking, the state commander, Maryam Sani said the arrest was made at a ware house in Dutsenreme area of Funtua in collaboration with a Joint Task Force, saying that ‘ the consignment was moved from Onitsha to Funtua’.

However, Christian Chukwuma said ‘ I’m not the owner but a messenger who was called to help upload the commodity’

‘ the real owner is Sunday Chibota based in Kebbi state, we are based in Funtua operation base, these consignment was sent from Ogini, he called us to upload it, I’m not aware of his business’ he added.