NDLEA Nabs Suspects With Drugs Worth 50Million At Aminu Kano Int. Airport

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA Command), has confirmed the arrest of suspected persons in possession of hard drugs said to have a street value worth over N50 million.

The NDLEA, MAKIA Airport Commandant, Mr Ambrose Umoru, who paraded the suspected drug peddlers, noted that the suspects were arrested, on Feb 17, by anti-narcotic agents, who were on vigil at the Airport.

He further noted that, the suspects were apprehended during routine inward screening of passengers onboard Ethiopian Airlines, flight number ET 941. He said one of the suspects arrested is, Nweke Emmanuel, 49, a native of Ire in Idenmili South local government area of Anambra State, in whose possession 2.180kg of ingested heroine was detected. He said,

“The suspect is a businessman and barber, who is based in Kinshasha, Democratic Republic of Congo. He travelled to Bujumbura, Burundi where he invested a total of 127 wraps of heroin. He identified the second suspect as Ms Oluwabusola Gloria Dumebi, 32, from Ibusa in Oshimili local government area of Delta State, a stylist by profession, adding that, she was billed to board same flight with the first suspect, noting that three kg of a whitish powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, was also discovered in her possession.