NDLEA Nabs 3 Suspects At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja

Press Release

Attempts by three Nigerians to smuggle prohibited drugs out of the country has been foiled by Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA. The suspected drug couriers were intercepted at the outward clearance at the Airport. The suspects are John Prince Louis Ifechukwu, Victor Chibuzor Olochukwu Anadu and Omotayo Anifowoshe.

31 year-old Ifechukwu from Ihiala, Anambra State flew in from Lagos and was intercepted at the Abuja Airport as he was to board his flight to Jarkata, Indonesia. Ifechukwu, a trader in female wears in Balogun market in Lagos, excreted 65 wraps of substances weighing 864 grams out of which only one wrap tested positive to Methamphetamine while the remaining tested negative to all known drugs. He was arrested with Indonesian Trade Fair Visa and an Ethiopia Airline ticket, claiming that he was on his way to Jarkata to bring in female wears and that the trip was facilitated by a friend who linked him with an unknown fellow that handed him the lethal consignment to deliver in Indonesia. Anadu, a father of four from Oraifite, near Ozobullu, Anambra State was intercepted on his way to Indonesia. He excreted 54 wraps weighing 1, 073.4 Kilogram of the suspected substance out of which 700 grams tested positive to Methamphetamine while the remaining 373.4 grams did not test positive to any known drugs. Omotayo Anifowoshe, 37 years old and an indigene of Epe, Lagos State was arrested as she landed from Lagos and was to connect her flight to South Africa through a short cut linking the local Airport to the International Airport, successfully boycotting security screening point. She was, however, intercepted with two giants bags containing three kilograms of Ephedrine and 1.9 kilograms of Cocaine base. The drugs were concealed in the false bottom and false walls of the bags. Anifowoshe confessed that the luggage was handed to her by her fiancé at whose instance was the trip. Hamisu Lawan, Commander of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport has commended the officers and men who were able to spot the suspected couriers in spite of all odds. He called for the provision of drug detecting equipment at the Airport while expressing concern over the merger of local and international passengers before the screening point.

Jonah Achema, ACN

Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs