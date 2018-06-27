DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

NDLEA Convicts 13, Rehabilitate 25 Persons In 6 Months In Benue

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue state command of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA says it has convicted 13 persons over illicit drug related cases and has also rehabilitated 25 drug dependent persons between January and June, 2018.

The state commander of the NDLEA, Mrs Florence Ezeonye disclosed this at the command headquarters in Makurdi, today while marking the 2018 United Nation International Day Against Drugs Abuse and Iilicit Drug Trafficking.

The theme of this year’s event is “Say No To Drug Abuse. Say Yes To Life.”

She also stated that in the last six months, the command arrested a total of 75 persons including 68 make and seven female.

According to her, canabis sativa weighing 867.88kg, psychotropic substance, tramadol/diazepam and others weighing 758.16kg and 4 liters of cough syrup with codein.

She said the arrest and seizures of banned drugs in the last 6 months particularly psychotropic substances, Tramadol, Diazepam and others including cannabis sativa popular referred to as Marijuana, has been tremendous.

She however lamented the security challenges in the state describing it as one factor that has hampered the progress of rhe agency despite is successes.

Mrs Ezeonye promised to do more in collaboration with other bodies to reduce the incidences of drug abuse in the state.

The Benue NDLEA boss said she has stepped up interception activities and operation to ensure drug peddling and trafficking reduces from the south to the Northen states of the country.

She said this measures have helped in seizures particularly, of codeine based-syrup amounting to 289.4 litres.

Earlier, the command had embarked on a sensitization walk to mark the international day against drug abuse in collaboration with other sister paramilitary agencies and NYSC members.

She said the walk is to create awarenes on the dangers of drug abuse.

247ureports reports that the command displayed some of the items recovered which include codeine based drugs, tramadol, monkey tail, valium 5, cannabis and its seedlings.