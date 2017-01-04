Ndigbo Urged To Join Political Party Where Strengthen Lies … Okonkwo

Ogbonna Casmir

Ndigbo has been advised to join a political party where there strengthen lies to engage in negotiating a new Nigeria, as the current federal system of Nigeria is unjust; can’t be sustained.

A right and environmental conservation activist and promoter, Movement of Voice for Democracy (MVERS NIGERIA), Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo gave this advice yesterday while fielding questions journalists in Awka on his choice in joining United Progressive Party (UPP) in Anambra state rather other parties.

According to Okonkwo, before one chooses a political party to belong to, he needs to understand the import of Nigeria’s constitution. The constitution is a political document designed mainly to weld together ethnic communities in Nigeria and never for justice, equality and progress.

While describing it as a design by the architects ‘northern military establishment’ for the utilization of state power; Okonkwo said Ndigbo must realize the locality factor in Nigeria politics as a universal tool for service and mobilization.

“The ethnic groups in Nigeria find themselves in competition for government attention and patronages. However, the political and economic condition of any democracy, perhaps understandable such ethnic competition should become the main focus of national politics and also of politics at all levels.

“Because politics as a group activity, ethnic group being strongly reinforced by locality factors constitutes an effective basis for political pressure through the leaders and elected representatives, together with the political party as a platform for agenda setting”.

Okonkwo said in choosing a political party one must critically study the constituency, and the politician ought to join the political party that offers his/her ethnic group a strong voice in government.

He explained that the United Progressive Party (UPP) under the leadership of Dr. Chekwas Okorie knows what it means to be Igbo. Describing him as the most consistent and audacious Igbo political icon, vibrant, and has not sold out in the pursuit of personal financial benefit, instead of constituency interest.

“The UPP is rancor free, youth friendly, and has intellectual content. There is discontent in Nigeria due to the fact that the federal state is not working.

“Ndigbo must embrace a political party that will develop a plan to deal with our disintegrating federal republic and the many economic, social and infrastructural decay facing Ndigbo.

“Expressions of dissatisfaction with the federal government since 1999 from geopolitical zones indicate that Ndigbo must be prepared to engage other Nigerians for negotiation of the terms that will define a new Nigeria. Nigeria’s change has not come yet.

For Okonkwo is the UPP is the best option for Igbo politicians to engage in negotiating a new Nigeria, therefore “the me”, idea in me I surrender for “the we” Up- UPP.