Ndigbo Eulogizes Malami, Condemns Hate Speeches

PRESS RELEASE

…AGF assures group of collaboration

The Igbo World Union, a pan Igbo socio-cultural organization in Nigeria with branches across the globe has described the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN as a public officer who has exhibited excellence, decorum and efficiency in the discharge of his duties.

This is just as the AGF condemned those who are fomenting crisis in parts of the country through hate speeches, pledging to collaborate with the group for the greater interest of the Nigerian project, and affirming that confrontation or war is anathema to development.

Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday revealed that Malami also opined that it is better to dialogue than to go to war. He cited the ugly experience in the North East of the country which had virtually destroyed what the region had put together in the past 50 years through the Boko Haram insurgency.

Isah disclosed that the AGF made this assertion when a delegation of the group led by the President-General Igbo World Union, His Imperial Majesty, Ambassador (Dr.) Sir Mishak Nnanta, Gburugburu Ndi Igbo Dum paid him a courtesy visit last Thursday in his office.

He noted that Nigeria needs peace and understanding to develop, bearing in mind the interest of the nation.

“It is better to dialogue than to go to war. Wars do not lead to development, but always go to the round table before it is resolved. The ugly experience in the North East which had virtually destroyed whatever development the region had put together in the past 50 years is an example”, he stressed.

Earlier, the group’s president in his speech read on his behalf by the Secretary General, Engr. Peter Ugaelumuo, he disclosed that the Igbo World Union has been in support of the activities of the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “The Igbo World Union is in total solidarity to your office and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) in his committed, sincere effort to promote unity, peaceful co-existence and over all development of all segments of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He commended AGF for his purposeful and charismatic leadership which had helped in remodeling and repositioning our approach and attitude to doing things.

“Sir, the manner you have piloted the affairs of your office has promoted excellence, decorum and longstanding efficiency sustained by integrity and accountability which are the hallmark of the present administration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He added that, “Remarkably the historic efforts geared towards repositioning our dear country and once more place it on the path of growth and development through stamping out corrupt practices in private and public life is laudable and ultimately patriotic.

“Your office has pursued with committed vigour, diligence, honesty and civility to the applause of all Nigerians, even the global community”, he commented.

The Secretary General further said, “We are glad that your office has made remarkable contribution to the success of the present Nigerian leadership primary aspiration of stamping out corruption in the country. Presently, the zeal towards this patriotic objective has led to the recovery of large sums of looted funds by corrupt public officers, most of them already facing trial in the courts.”

The group condemns in strong terms the activities of ill-oriented groups aiming to destabilize the country through hate speeches, irresponsible agitations and illegal conducts in all forms. “We are committed to a one, peaceful, united and strong Nigerian Nation.”

The Minister was decorated with the group’s muffler and sky blue coloured george wrapper.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Sector Reform in the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu called on the group to be law abiding and in support of the government of the day and not allow themselves or their wards to be used as a tool for disintegration.

She also informed the visitors that President Buhari has been magnanimous enough to allocate five key ministerial portfolios to the South East more than some other regions, thereby urging Ndigbos to appreciate and rally round the administration in return.