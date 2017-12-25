Nationwide Fuel Scarcity, A Pathetic Situation – Abba Moro

Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has expressed worry over the lingering fuel scarcity, which he said, has brought about increased hardship for the citizens who had been struggling to survive the prevalent harsh economic conditions in the country.

Describing the fuel situation as “pathetic and tragic”, Moro, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintained that Nigerians do not deserve the excruciating pain they are going through due to the acute fuel shortage nationwide as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

According to him, Nigeria as one of the world biggest producers of crude oil should not be experiencing this kind of problem that has crippled economic and social activities in most parts of the country and made life unbearable for Nigerians during the Yuletide season.

“To say that the fuel scarcity condition is excruciating, to say the least is an understatement. The Nigerian fuel scarcity situation is pathetic. It is tragic. A country that is about the sixth highest oil producing state in the world. It is sad. Mr. President has to do something urgently about it. Nigerians are agonizing. Nigerians are groaning. Queues at filling stations run into kilometers now. Nigerians sleep in queues at filling stations that are not dispensing fuel; that may not even have the products. It is very sad, it is unacceptable. We cannot pretend that all is well. Fuel, where it is available at all sells for upwards of N300.00 per liter. This is really sad”, Moro remarked.

On the reported claim by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that some stakeholders and saboteurs were the ones hoarding allocated products in order to cause artificial scarcity, the ex-Minister said: “The government has under it all agencies. If the APC in government suspects sabotage, they should fish out the perpetrators, deal with them and make amenities available to Nigerians. Nigerians are tired of lamentations and blame game which is fast becoming the bane of the APC led governments”.