National Youth Council Frown At High Cost Of Nomination Forms

A PRESS STATEMENT ON THE COST OF NOMINATION FORMS ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA ON 08TH SEPTEMBER, 2018.

The attention of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) state chapter of Bauchi has been drawn to a circular that contains the extortionate amounts for nomination and expression of interest forms proposed by some Nigerian political parties especially the one coming from the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) which proposes the highest outrageous fee that is ranging from nothing less than 1Million to the reviewed 45Million for various elective positions.

Henceforth, as a responsible body that speaks with the voice of the youth, leadership of the NYCN Bauchi State having attentively listened the opinions and reactions of the Nigerian citizens especially the teeming youths is hereby clearly stating it is unanimous stand in regard to the controversial cost of forms. The stands are as follows:-

1. The Youth Council has in strong terms condemned the outrageous fees for nomination forms because it is unaffordable for our confident and competent youths who are willing and able to partake into real politics.

2. Therefore, we strongly felt disappointed with all Nigerian political parties more especially the APC which is unfortunately the party of the ruling government for imposing the highest usurious amount despite the calls and agitation for youth involvement into politics and the assertion of the popular bill for Not Too Youth To Run.

3. We also described this issue forms saga as a slap on the face of APC, the party that formed by the masses to rescue the country, the Muhammadu Buhari led administration and the war against corruption because that is where the corruption begins.

4. Similarly, the Secretariat of the Youth Council has challenged the group called Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) however, not because of purchasing the nomination form for President Buhari but for picking it at this steeping amount.

5. Additionally, in the same vein, the National Youth Council of Nigeria is also instructing it is members nationwide including the young people who wanted to contest a political positions to withdraw their intentions thereby abstaining from voting and or participating into any electioneering activities until when a proper change takes effect.

Conclusively, the NYCN strongly appeals to the APC, PDP, ANPP, APGA, LP, PDM, KOWA Party and all others active political parties in Nigeria to reduce the cost of nomination forms to the barest minimum so that individuals, particularly the youths and women who aspire to run for political offices can afford such fees.

SIGNED:

COMR. UMAR LAUYA

(NYCN State Chairman),

08034371705.

KASSIM A. GAMAWA (Mal., Amb., Comr.),

Secretary General,

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN),

Bauchi State Wing.

Cc:

The Presidency,

The Press and Media,

The APC National Secretariat,

The PDP National Secretariat,

The Government House Bauchi State,

All Nigerian Political parties,

All Political Aspirants,

The National Assembly,

The House of Assembly Bauchi State

The DSS,

The EFCC,

The ICPC,

The Nigerian Police,

The INEC Headquarters,

All Youth & Student Organizations and

The General Concern Activists.