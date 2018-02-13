DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

NASENI Ranked Best Agency In Fed Ministry Of Science & Technology

By Jerry Emmanson

An independent monitoring group, Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Change, in their recent study and evaluation rated the National Agency for Science and Engineering as the best agency in Nigeria.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure under th leadership of Professor (Engr) Mohammed Sani Haruna has emerged as the best performing agency both in the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and in the country.

NASENI was established in 1992 by the Nigerian Federal Government of the recommendations of the White Paper Committee on the 1991 Report of a 150-member National Committee on Engineering Infrastructure comprising Scientists, Engineers, Administrators, Federal and State Civil Servants, Economists, Lawyers, Bankers and Industrialists.

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Change, who bestowed the honour on the agency, said it undertook a systematic assessment of 17 agencies under the federal ministry of science and technology using both qualitative and quantitative methodology and found NASENI worthy for the prestigious toga.

Dr. Ifure Ataifure, Team Leader and Patriot Sabo Odeh, National Coordinator in a statement jointly signed on behalf of the group, a sample of opinion was gathered from the various departments in the agencies, the performance index of the agencies was analyzed, and indices for a proactive workforce were also taken into consideration and NASENI emerged tops from all indications for its Interventions in National Development.

The Agency has achieved a remarkable milestone in areas of inventions, innovations and products development through multisector interventions.

The group listed the selected milestone between 2012 to 2017 as follows:

• Capacity and human resources development in areas of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Nano-technology, and Advanced Materials.

• Development of Virtual Manufacturing Laboratory which provides state of the art hardware, software and intellectual capacity for design, engineering simulation, and computer modeling of engineering processes, plants, machinery, and spares.

• Establishment of Advanced Manufacturing Centres in Nine (9) Universities within the Niger Delta region sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Cooperation (NDDC) including CNC Lathe & Milling Machines, Modern Foundry (Rotary, Induction and Crucible Furnaces), Materials Characterization Laboratory (notably Tensometer, Optical Microscopes, 3D Printers etc) between 2011 to 2014.

• Equipping the newly established Centre of Excellence (CoEx) In Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technology through the STEP-B World Bank Assisted Programme at improving the quality of Science and Technology (S&T) Education in all Federal Institutions at the Post-Basic level including Research Institutions and to promote Research and Innovative activities in such Institutions.

• Establishment of Festo Authorized and Certified Training (FACT) Center at AMT-P Jalingo for all levels of factory and process automation in partnership with a German firm FESTO.

• Production of Different models of Small Hydro Power Turbines (SHP) as a renewable energy source that can be connected to the main grid or used as a stand-alone/off-grid mode. Pilots are installed generating Electricity at Mada River.

AGRICULTURAL SECTOR:

• Design and development of various crop thresher and harvesters etc.

• Production of a tabletop seed oil mill for extracting oil from seeds like groundnut, cashew, palm kernel, etc. through reverse engineering.

• Production of deepwater well pumps and centrifugal pumps for irrigation purposes.

• Designed and produced Bagaruwa seed processing equipment for extracting tanning chemical for local tanning industries.

• Designed and built a mobile cassava grater, rotary dryer and Cassava chipping machine for Garri processing.

• Designed and produced a solar dryer, mobile fish smoker, and dambun nama.

• NASENI has designed, Produced and Tested an Agricultural Based Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (AB – UAV). The Radio-controlled UAV through the multi purpose was specifically meant for Agricultural application to facilitate dispensing of herbicides/pesticides in farmlands. The UAV can also be deployed in unmotorable swamps and remote forest that may require some fumigation or certain infectious pest control.

WATER SECTOR

• NASENI developed efficient deep well hand pumps model 3 and 4 for water solution.

• NASENI is collaborating with Rock Buster Texas to build water drilling rigs in Nigeria.

• NASENI has reversed engineered drilling rig heads for National Water Research Institute (NWRI), Kaduna

EDUCATION SECTOR:

• Establishment of Mini-foundry in several tertiary institutions in the country using the Rotary Furnace developed by NASENI.

• Establishment of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) Centres in Nine (9) Universities within the NDDC states. This was sponsored by Skill ‘G’ and NNPC.

• Establishment of Centres of Excellence in Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technology in Akure, Ondo State, and Jalingo, Taraba State, respectively.

• Laboratories of some tertiary institutions were equipped with training Equipment and Furniture by NASENI.

• Establishment and commencement of Masters of Engineering program (MEng) in Nano Technology and Advanced material mechatronics systems and Electronics production development with Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife, Federal University of Technology, Owerri and Abubakar Tafawabalewa University, Bauchi respectively.

TRANSPORTATION SECTOR

NASENI has developed First made in Nigeria passenger and cargo tricycles as low-cost vehicles, and for rural dwellers and Agricultural haulage. NASENI also developed the first made in Nigeria motorcycle, with 65% local content. The products are patented and negotiation ongoing with local manufacturers for mass production.

INDUSTRIAL SECTOR

NASENI Advanced Manufacturing Centres established in all the Development Institutes are a National resource for use by SMEs, Research Institutes and tertiary institutions for engineering design, production and R&D works. These facilities are made available for Nigerians to take advantage of the Nigeria Local Content Act through precision engineering.

OBSERVATIONS:

From the preceding, the leadership of NASENI under Professor M.S Haruna has distinguished himself as an administrator per excellence through the various innovations he introduced to NASENI.

NASENI rose from an obscure agency in the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to an agency that has contributed immensely to National Development between 2012 to 2017.

NASENI’s contribution to the development of local content cannot be overemphasized. In the critical areas of education, agriculture, and water development, NASENI stands tall.

It is on the strength of the above that NASENI came out tops as the agency of government that has contributed immensely to National Development.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

• The Management Team of NASENI has done tremendously well, and they should be applauded by the relevant authorities.

• The Executive Vice Chairman, Professor M.S. Haruna should also be commended for leading the agency to greater heights and also for effectively managing and bringing out the best in the work population.

• The Executive Vice Chairman, Professor M.S. Haruna tenure should be renewed upon expiration of his tenure to further deepen good governance in Nigeria.