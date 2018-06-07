DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nasarawa Monarch Raises Alarm Over Fresh Killings By Fulani Herdsmen, 11 Dead

Rabiu Omaku Doma

His Royal Highness the Oche Agatu, Alh. Ahmed Kwanaki Guto has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to come to the rescue of his Chiefdom by deploying Military to the ongoing war between Agatu and Fulani herders in Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The Paramount ruler hinted in an interview with selected Journalists shortly after a meeting with the State Commissioner of Police at the Command headquarters.

The traditional ruler affirmed that killings, maiming and burning of houses in Aisa took place on Monday. He further said the herders invaded Oguma and Aza, saying communities in Loko Development Area were under siege as several people were killed by Fulani herders.

According to Kwanaki, he said 11 persons were killed at different points in his Chiefdom causing unrest to others.

He listed the names of people killed to include Yakubu Saleh,Danladi Akanpele from Bakono-Kwanbe, Saleh Ozala, Danladi JoJo, Abdullahi Adanu, Saleh Adanu, Shehu Sabo and amongst others.

The executive Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Hon.Mohammed Otto when contacted on telephone confirmed the attacks in Oguma and Aza.