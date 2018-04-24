DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nasarawa Killings: Police Arrest Four Fulani Mercenaries From Plateau State

Rabiu Omaku Doma

Nasarawa State Commissioner of police disclosed that the command had arrested Four Fulani mercenaries who migrated from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau state into Azara Development Area of Keana Local Government Council of the state.

The police boss said the four merchants of death were hired to unleash terror on Azara and its environs, adding that investigation was on going to arrest other mercenaries in the state.

Mohammed Sani- Adamu, Shuaibu Alhaji, Saidu Mahammadu and Adamu Jatau were arrested by the police, in an interview with selected Journalists shortly after they were paraded, Saidu Muhammadu confessed to have committed the crime.