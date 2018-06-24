DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

N2.8bn Fraud: Witness Reveals How Ex-NAMA MD, Others Laundered Agency’s Funds

A prosecution witness, Teslim Ajuwon, a Compliance Officer with Zenith Bank Plc, in the ongoing trial of Ibrahim Abdulsalam, a former Managing Director,

Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, on Friday, June 22, 2018, told Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, how the defendants laundered the Agency’s funds.

Abdulsalam is facing trial alongside Nnamdi Udoh (still at large), Adegorite Olumuyiwa, Segun Agbolade, Clara Aliche, Joy Ayodele Adegorite, Randville Invesment Limited and Multeng Travels and Tours Limited for conspiring to induce the Agency to deliver the sum of N2.8bn to Deposit Limiter, Air Sea Delivery Limited and Sea Schedule Shedukee Systems Limited under the pretext that the money represented the cost of clearing NAMA’s consignments.

At the resumed hearing June 22, Ajuwon told the court that his bank received a request from the EFCC between February and May, 2016 , asking for the account opening documents, statements of accounts and certificate of identification of the 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th defendants, and that the bank responded accordingly

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Nnemeka Omewa, the witness narrated how Abdusalam used an account of a staff of NAMA, one Felicia Nnenna, to launder the Agency’s funds via the accounts of the 9th defendant, Multeng Travels and Tours Limited and Agbolade.

He said: “On January 2, 2013, there was an inflow of N9.8million and another inflow of N8.5million into the NAMA account.

“The sum of N5.7million was transferred into Nnenna’s account on the same date, while two outflows of N15.3million and N10million were made into the account of the 9th defendant, Multeng, on January 8, 2013.

“There was also an inflow of N8.6m into NAMA account, while N2.5million was transferred into Nnenna’ account on the same day. “

The witness also told the court that, on March 11, 2013, a sum of N10.9million was transferred into the account of the 3rd defendant, Agbolade, adding that ” On March 13, 2013, an inflow of N2.9million was made into NAMA account and the same amount was moved to the account of the 9th defendant, Multeng, on the same date.

“Another inflow of N3.3million was also made into the NAMA account and N2.9m was transferred from the money to the 3rd defendant’s account.

“There was a cash withdrawal of N500, 000 by Nnenna on the same date”.

Giving further evidence, Ajuwon added that “There was an inflow of N9.8m into the NAMA account on April 23, 2013.

” Also, there was an inflow of N12.6million and another N7.2 million into the NAMA account on May 24, 2013.

” The sum of N25.5 million was transferred into Agbolade’s account on May 27, 2013.

” Finally, there was a N17.2million inflow into the NAMA account on June 19, 2013 .

“The sum of N17 million was transferred to the 3rddefendant, Agbolade, on June 20, 2013.”

The case was adjourned to October 8, 2018 for continuation of trial.