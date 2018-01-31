DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

N1bn Inadequate For Ekwueme Burial – APGA Chair

By Nedum Noble

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, on Tuesday said late Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, deserved more than N1billion as budget for his burial.

He said the elder statesman was worth more than N100billion in view of his mmense contributions to national development.

Oye was reacting on the comments by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, that President Muhammadu Buhari had expended about N1bn on Ekwueme from the day the Federal Government took over his medical bills to date.

Ngige listed roads rehabilitation in Anambra State and neighbouring communities of Abia and Imo states, and other vices sundry expenses as part of the items covered in the budget.

Speaking with newsmen in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday, Oye said it was unnecessary to have have made public the figure so far spent.

“What is N1bn to Ekwueme? He deserved more than that.

“Ekwueme is worth more than N100bn by his personal achievements. He was a rich man by every definition. He was a detribalised Nigerian; wealthy but humble.

“If I were the Federal Government, I wouldn’t have pronounced the figure because Ekwueme deserved more than that. He deserved a befitting burial for what he did for this country,” he said.

Describing the late elder statesman as a man of means who, on his own, achieved greatness, the APGA boss noted that Nigerians yet unborn would remember him for his immense contributions to national development.

“Ekwueme was the highest ranking Igbo man that ever existed since after the civil war of 1967-1970. He would be greatly missed by all Nigerians,” he said.

Oye expressed appreciation to President Buhari and the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, for their efforts towards giving Ekwueme a befitting burial on Friday, advocating for his name to be immortalized through naming a federal university and a street in Abuja after him as well as setting up a foundation in his memory.