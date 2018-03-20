DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“My Problem Is That You Don’t Like President Buhari, APC” – Okorocha Tells Archbishop Obinna

By Austin Echefu

Barely 24 hours after the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri raised alarm that Archbishop AJV Obinna was in danger and that they would hold Governor Okorocha responsible should anything happen to the Archbishop or any of his workers, Governor Rochas Okorocha Monday said he has no scores to settle with the Owerri Catholic Archbishop, but that his only problem with him is that he does not like the APC.

In a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, the Governor said that the Archbishop does not hide his dislike for the APC but rather likes APGA, even as he warned The Leader newspaper, owned by the Catholic Church, to stop destroying the name of the Archbishop.

“The only issue is that the Archbishop does not seem to like APC as a Party and he does not hide it. He does not hide his affiliation to APGA. So he finds it extremely difficult to be on the same page with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Rochas Okorocha, who are products of APC. That is all.

“We also want to use this opportunity to appeal to The leader newspaper owned by the Diocese to stop damaging the reputation of the Archbishop by publishing falsehood and blackmails as if it is an opposition medium”, said the Governor.

He added: “They know that the governor has never in any way offended the Archbishop or the Diocese. They know that Governor Okorocha’s achievements in Seven years have exceeded all that his predecessors since the creation of the State in 1976 put together had achieved. And they equally know that the governor has invested in the Diocese more than any of those before him as governor, whether Military or Civilian, had done.

“Even the reported incident at a funeral service at Ngor-Okpala, most members of the Diocese were there and know the truth, beyond the propaganda of frustrated opposition in the State. And luckily too, the Archbishop himself had told the world that he was neither attacked nor manhandled by anybody”.

Governor Okorocha reminded the Archbishop that in 2011 and 2015 respectively, he and the APC won overwhelmingly in Owerri Municipal where most members of Owerri Catholic Diocese reside and more than 95% percent of the Diocese and the Archbishops’ senior brother and frontline politician in the State, Sir Paddy Obinna, have remained his strong supporters.

He boasted that in the coming 2019 elections there is no doubt that the Diocese will also vote for his choice for the governorship because they know the truth of the whole story.

“For instance, accusing Governor Okorocha of threatening the Archbishop which they made banner headline last Sunday over an interview by Chief Steve Asimobi in Abuja which was also harmless was very unfortunate and unchristian.

“It makes the newspaper look junk. A Christian newspaper should be conveyor of truth and peace and not marketer of falsehood and incitement”, Okorocha said.