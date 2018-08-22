DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

My People Want Me In The Senate – Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, syas he is under pressure from members of his constituency to contest for a seat in the Nigerian Senate in next year’s elections.

The former Anambra state governor said this at a briefing at Obosi in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, saying the people of the state and South-East leaders want him in the Nigerian Senate.

The minister who represented Anambra Central District in the Senate between 2011 and 2015 disclosed that he is also considering to contest for his previous seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

“The people who are pressurizing me are my constituents; the people of Anambra State and some prominent people from the South-East,” Ngige said.

“I am considering it, I am consulting and the result of my consultations will be made known in a fortnight.”

Ngige said he will make an official declaration regarding his intent and his portfolio as minister in two weeks time.