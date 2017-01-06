Mr Mohammed Bukar, 22 year-old student of
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi has written a book on
how youths could harness their talents to become self-employed.
Bukar, a Borno indigene and part three student studying Computer and
Communication Engineering, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in
Bauchi on Monday that he wrote the book as part of his contribution to
addressing the problem of youth restiveness, especially in the
North-East sub-region.
He said the book, titled “Guide to Explore Your Entrepreneurial
Potentials”, with ISBN number 978978948851, had been reviewed by Dr
James Ali, Managing Director of City Bookshop, Bauchi, who is also an
author of many books.
“The North East sub-region had been facing security challenges for the
past seven years and those actively involved are youth.
“One of the factors assumed to be responsible for the involvement of
youth, is unemployment, and since government cannot provide jobs for
everybody, there is the need for youth to use their talents to become
self-employed.
“Some have the talents but how to harness same is just the problem.
The objective of my book is to guide people into harnessing their
hidden talents,” he said.
The student said the book would be launched in Abuja on January 28,
2017, adding that he had received assurances of support from the
Nigerian Postal Service, ATBU Printing Press, Small and Medium
Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and the National Information
Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
He said he had also approached Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed
Abubakar for support and was awaiting his response.
Bukar commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in restoring
peace to the North-East, adding that apart from liberating all the
towns captured by insurgents, he had also presented the sub-region, a
befitting Christmas and New Year gift by capturing Sambisa Forest.
He then called on all Nigerians to contribute their quota in finding a
lasting solution to the threat to National Security, occasioned by
problem of unemployment and youth restiveness. (NAN)