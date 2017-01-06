Mr Mohammed Bukar, 22 year-old student of

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi has written a book on

how youths could harness their talents to become self-employed.

Bukar, a Borno indigene and part three student studying Computer and

Communication Engineering, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in

Bauchi on Monday that he wrote the book as part of his contribution to

addressing the problem of youth restiveness, especially in the

North-East sub-region.

He said the book, titled “Guide to Explore Your Entrepreneurial

Potentials”, with ISBN number 978978948851, had been reviewed by Dr

James Ali, Managing Director of City Bookshop, Bauchi, who is also an

author of many books.

“The North East sub-region had been facing security challenges for the

past seven years and those actively involved are youth.

“One of the factors assumed to be responsible for the involvement of

youth, is unemployment, and since government cannot provide jobs for

everybody, there is the need for youth to use their talents to become

self-employed.

“Some have the talents but how to harness same is just the problem.

The objective of my book is to guide people into harnessing their

hidden talents,” he said.

The student said the book would be launched in Abuja on January 28,

2017, adding that he had received assurances of support from the

Nigerian Postal Service, ATBU Printing Press, Small and Medium

Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and the National Information

Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

He said he had also approached Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed

Abubakar for support and was awaiting his response.

Bukar commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in restoring

peace to the North-East, adding that apart from liberating all the

towns captured by insurgents, he had also presented the sub-region, a

befitting Christmas and New Year gift by capturing Sambisa Forest.

He then called on all Nigerians to contribute their quota in finding a

lasting solution to the threat to National Security, occasioned by

problem of unemployment and youth restiveness. (NAN)