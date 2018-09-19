DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Mrs Obiano Warns Fraudsters Using Her Name For APGA Ticket

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State, and founder of the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has alerted members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), political aspirants and the public to beware of the activities of unscrupulous individuals and influence peddlers who are going around promising political aspirants tickets in her name for the forthcoming party primaries and warned such persons to desist forthwith.

In a statement by Chief Media Officer, Emeka Ozumba, Osodieme said that she does not decide who gets APGA ticket neither has she mandated anybody to enter into discussions nor negotiations with APGA aspirants, warning that those using her name for such schemes if caught will be handed over to the security agencies.

Said she:

“As a loyal party member, I stand by the promise of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of APGA, His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano which guarantees that APGA primaries will be free and fair. I have made no promises, endorsement or pact with any candidate. My candid advice to aspirants is to go out there with confidence and sell your programmes and plans for the people to the delegates. Trust in the Lord and do not give in to such fraudulent tales claiming that I have endorsed anybody.”

Furthermore, Osodieme charged all APGA aspirants: “Do not solicit or give anybody money on my behalf. Let your credentials speak for you, and remember that at the end there will only be one winner for every position. I wish you all the very best of luck.”