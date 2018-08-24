DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Mrs Obiano Thanks Anambra East For Massive Welcome

The wife Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano has commended the royal fathers and the people of Anambra East Local Government Area for turning out en mass to welcome her and entourage as well as supporting her empowerment tour of the local Government Area.

Osodieme expressed the appreciation Friday at Otuocha Stadium where men, women and children from eleven communities in the Council area gathered to support the empowerment of indigent women, widows, physically challenged and children.

Said she:

“I have been married to your son for thirty blissful years but are still waxing strong and it looks like we just started all thanks to you. I am happy here and will continue to support the efforts of yours son, my husband as he fulfills all the promises he made to you and ndi Anambra.”

Present at the event are the Chief of State Anambra State, Hon Primus Odili, Commissioners, Members of State House of Assembly and other top government functionaries, royal fathers and political aspirants from the Local government Area.