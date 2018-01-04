Mrs. Obiano Rescues Mentally Challenged ‘Returnee From London’ Stranded In Lagos

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has acted to rescue a mentally challenged returnee from London who was found wondering around in the suburbs of Lagos. Osodieme’s intervention came through her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ).

A video tape of the mentally challenged man which went viral on the social media caught Osodieme’s attention. The video tape showed the man seated with his luggage being interviewed by a camera man – who spotted him and suspected foul play. The mentally challenged man while being interviewed indicated he had arrived Nigeria from London en route Ogidi his hometown but was stuck in Lagos because he had no money to continue his journey to Ogidi in Anambra State. He acknowledged that he had been sleeping on the streets of Lagos. As he spoke, his demeanor gave him away as having ongoing mentally challenges.

After a close observation of the widely publicized video, the wife of the Anambra state governor in collaboration with a native of Ogidi, Captain John Okakpu opted to rescue and rehabilitate the returnee. They made spirited efforts to reach the members of the man’s immediate family.

Captain John Okakpu, Managing Director/CEO of ABX World, a Lagos based Logistics Company was instrumental to the initial effort to trace and provide care to the man.

The role of CAFÉ, according to the Senior Special Assistant /Media Aide to wife of the Governor, Mr. Emeka Ozumba was that of sustained medical and social welfare.

He explained that Osodieme waded–in quietly because she was worried that although the internet was instrumental to locating and recovering the patient, excessive publicity around the issue may adversely affect the young man’s smooth reintegration into the society thereafter. She therefore called for restraint.

According to her, “We must ensure that the young man is not scarred by this experience; that is what we must strive to achieve. It may just be a minor case that requires quick expert attention.”

Ozumba explained further that CAFÉ has a wealth of experience in managing similar matters. CAFÉ had managed a 62-bed Home for Mentally Challenged at Nteje, Anambra State where similar cases were handled, and the patients discharged back into the society.

He noted that beyond CAFÉ intervention, the Government of Anambra State has an ongoing relationship with the Managing Director of ABX World in its agricultural export program.

The mentally challenge returnee’s condition has improved remarkably. He is being rehabilitated at a medical facility in Lagos.